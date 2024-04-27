Freedom Day should be celebrated everyday not only once, says Lesufi

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says Freedom Day will unite the country in celebrating its democratic journey.

He was speaking during the national Freedom Day celebrations at the Union Building in Pretoria.

South Africa is marking 30 years since the end of apartheid and the country’s first democratic elections.

South Africans are expected to head to the poll on the 29th of next month for 2024 General elections, amid failing infrastructure, high crime and employment.

Lesufi says Freedom Day should be celebrated everyday not only once.

“It was on this day when I was a student leader. But we let our people to go and vote on this particular day. Today, here we are, celebrating 30 years of hard work, commitment, and service delivery. On behalf of the people of Gauteng, we call upon everyone, let’s celebrate this day. This is our day. This is a day that we should ensure we not only celebrate it today, but we will celebrate it forever.”

Freedom Day | Celebrations at Union Buildings: Samkele Maseko:

Meanwhile, the Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, says freedom has made it possible for South Africa to fight injustices anywhere in the world.

“Freedom seemed like a pipe dream. On this day, 30 years ago, a new dawn of hope was ushered in through the first democratic elections. Freedom connected us with our roots, hence the confident declaration by former President Mbeki that I am in Africa. Freedom reconnected us with constitutional democracies across the globe, hence the declaration by our current President that the Constitution is the DNA of our country.”

Freedom Day | 30 years of democracy celebrations: Minister Ronald Lamola: