President Ramaphosa urges national unity amid challenges

President Cyril Ramaphosa says it is critical that South Africans remain on the journey of national unity which began in 1994 and resist the temptation, in times of difficulty, to retreat into lagers of ethnicity and race.

Ramaphosa says this in his letter to the nation on Monday following the celebration of Freedom Day at the weekend.

He says while some have found themselves tempted to question whether life has really been better under democracy, he says all who experienced apartheid have no doubt that democracy has restored the dignity of every South African.

Ramaphosa says while much has been done to undo the legacy of apartheid, efforts to rebuild the country have been hampered by low economic growth, state capture, COVID-19, the 2021 July unrest, and floods.

He says South Africans have shown great resilience in the face of these difficulties and persevered with the task of reform and recovery.

Ramaphosa has urged citizens to maintain their resolve to move forward with optimism saying the country has come a long since Freedom Day 30 years ago.

