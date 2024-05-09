Ramaphosa asked to prioritize service delivery challenges in Kuruman

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Residents of Kuruman in the Northern Cape have pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa to prioritize their service delivery challenges.

Speaking during the last District Development Model Presidential Imbizo in the John Taolo Gaetsewe District, residents asked the President to improve the healthcare system, ailing infrastructure at schools, lack to water and proper roads.

Kuruman residents came ready to have President Cyril Ramaphosa hear them out. As they anxiously waited, some could not contain themselves until the President intervened.

After calm was restored, the Kuruman community did not hold back their concerns. They complained about the poor service delivery in the area, the lack of higher education and training colleges and enough healthcare facilities.

“We are struggling with the roads, we are also struggling with water, during COVID we did not have water. We had to wash our hands, but we didn’t have water,” a resident says.

President Ramaphosa believes that despite the myriads of challenges his government has made progress.

“We’ve heard what the people had to say and government has done some of the work,” says Ramaphosa.

And now with the Presidential Imbizos done and dusted for the sixth administration, residents say now they wait.

Ramaphosa says he is confident that he will be back for the next Presidential Imbizo of the new administration post elections.

