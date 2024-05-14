Govt committed to business success, job creation: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: 2 minutes

African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has told business people that the government is working flat out to ensure a conducive environment for businesses to thrive and to create much-needed jobs.

He was addressing dozens of business people mainly of the Muslim faith in Centurion outside Pretoria. Some of them complained about crime and a number of kidnappings of some of their business counterparts.

But Ramaphosa says with the private sector being the main job creator in the country, his administration is working to ensure an environment that will enable it to work freely and create jobs.

“70% of employment in our country is done by the private sector, so the private sector and the people like yourselves you run businesses, you employ people and what our task has to be is to support you and to create an enabling environment for you to run businesses so that you can employ people. So, our task as government is to ensure that we strengthen your will, your capability to run your businesses so that you can employ more people to create that conducive environment and yes to deal with all manner of problems including the red tapes,” says Ramaphosa.

