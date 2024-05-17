Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the more than 27 million registered voters to take responsibility of their future by ensuring they vote on the 29th of May.

The country’s first citizen has placed emphasis on the importance of South African’s casting their ballot.

Some of the over 76 000 South African’s living abroad have already started voting.

Special votes will take place on the 27th and 28th of May.

More than 1.6 million voters have been approved for special votes.

Ramaphosa further urged various stakeholders and political parties to ensure the country has credible elections.

“The right to vote has been the cornerstone of our democratic order and is enshrined in the Bill of Rights of our Constitution. As you cast your ballot, firstly through special vote on the 27th and 28th of May, and many of us on the 29th of May, you will be demonstrating your faith in our democratic order. By placing your crosses on the ballot papers, you will be executing a responsibility that history has placed on your shoulders. Most importantly, you will be deciding for yourself the direction that our country should take and determining the path that we should follow to get there. By voting, you are taking responsibility for your future and the future of your community. Your vote is important. Your vote counts.”