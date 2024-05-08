Promise of 1994 hasn’t been realised by many: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged that for millions of South Africans, the promise of 1994 has not yet translated into the meaningful change that they seek and deserve.

He was speaking at the launch of the 30-year review of democracy report in Pretoria.

The President says government will continue to work to resolve the challenges that are holding back the country’s progress.

Ramaphosa also says that as the Review Report makes clear, the task of consolidating the country’s democratic gains is one all citizens collectively share.

He says that this must be done with strength and courage, until the democratic transformation is complete.

“To implement structural reforms to boost economic growth, to drive programmes that create more employment and to improve the capacity of the state to deliver services. Yes, we have been held back, yes by our own mistakes but also by factors that are completely out of our control like the 2008 financial crisis the really took us back.”