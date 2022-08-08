President Cyril Ramaphosa says the prevalence of gender-based violence remains one of the biggest obstacles towards achieving full and meaningful gender equality.

In his weekly letter to the nation on Monday, he says just as the 1956 Women’s March sent a signal that equal rights for women was an important goal of national liberation, ending all forms of violence against women and children is vital to the country’s national progress.

Ramaphosa emphasised that gender-based violence is not a problem of women, but a problem of men who must be part of the solution, starting with their own attitudes and conduct.

Together we can end violence against women. Gender-based violence, sexual assault and femicide are widespread problems. To create lasting change, we must all act now. Read @CyrilRamaphosa newsletter on the campaign to end violence against women.

Ramaphosa’s letter on the eve of Women’s Day reflects on the progress South Africa has made in achieving gender equality. From the 46% representation of women in parliament as well as the appointments of the first female Deputy Chief Justice and Deputy National Commissioner of police…

The country has also made strides in securing rights to reproductive health care, repealing all laws that discriminate against women and protecting women against harassment in the workplace.

The President says despite the prevalence of GBV the progress South Africa has made in building a non-sexist society must not be diminished.