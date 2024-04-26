ANCWL president calls on women in ANC to help party win May polls

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) president, Sisisi Tolashe has called for all women within party structures to work around the clock to ensure the ANC gets majority victory in the upcoming general elections in May.

Tolashe was speaking at the launch of the women’s league, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Brigades, at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London in the Eastern Cape.

The Winnie Madikizela Brigades are said to be responsible for spreading the message of the ANC and to resolve any queries from the communities.

Tolashe says with the help of the women’s league and other party structures the ANC is confident about attaining two thirds majority in the upcoming elections.

“We are very committed … we are not even thinking about it. We want the two-thirds majority of 1994, so that the ANC government is a little bit agile in proceeding with what it has started in changing people’s lives for the better,” adds Tolashe.

The video below is reporting more on the story