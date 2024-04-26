ANCWL calls for more women in positions of power

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League’s head of elections Pemmy Majodina says the party has not done enough to strategically deploy women to positions of power.

She was speaking to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on the sidelines of the launch of the Winnie Madikizela Mandela Brigades at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London in the Eastern Cape.

The aim of the programme is to increase the party’s volunteers ahead of the next month’s elections. Majodina says the party’s placement of women in positions of power should reflect the demographics.

“ The strategic deployment of women in strategic positions is not yet fulfilled, hence we are mobilizing our women that we are the majority in the country in terms of the population. It is us on the daily basis who carry the brunt of poverty and therefore we must be there so that we can speak on behalf of millions of women in this province. If you check on the registration according to the IEC the highest percentage of those who registered are women.”