Mtolo not concerned about criticism of ANC

African National Congress (ANC) Provincial Secretary Bheki Mtolo says he is not concerned about criticism, as the ANC has done a lot to better people’s lives.

“We are not concerned about that and the main reason why people don’t vote for opposition parties because voters ask themselves that if opposition parties can have the guts to lie in front of their faces that the ANC hasn’t done anything, why they should trust that they will do what they are saying in their manifesto. We are here today and people are happy with what the ANC has done. We have done things where people live.”

As the ANC intensifies its election campaign in and around eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal, community members from Zwelibomvu in Mbumbulu have expressed mixed feelings about service delivery in the area.

Some believe the governing party has delivered services adequately.

Others say the area lacks basic service delivery and is underdeveloped.

Resident Moses Ndlovu says, “Nobody can say he can not vote for the ANC, there is no country in Africa that gives people grants and we must not forget about our home which is the ANC. I think we need to use these opportunities availed by the ANC for our own benefits such as producing vegetables and sell them.

However, Wandile Mgobhozi says, “They haven’t achieved their promises, we all need development but we see here is that there is no housing projects and it’s selective. We need these houses. It’s painful to us because we don’t have what other people have.”

