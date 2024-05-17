Ramaphosa confident of an ANC victory in KZN

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says that he’s not losing sleep about the May 29th polls. Ramaphosa made the comments in Greytown in KwaZulu-Natal, while campaigning in the iNkosi Bambatha Region.

His comments come amid projections that the ANC’s support will drop, especially with the emergence of the MK Party. The ANC President says that he is certain that come the 29th of this month, the people of KwaZulu-Natal will vote for his party.

“Our support is enormous in KwaZulu-Natal and we are not concerned about our electoral returns being as what the “doomsayers” are saying. Our people in their hearts of hearts, they know that they support the African National Congress and all we are doing now is to make sure that many of our people will come out to vote. Once ANC supporters come out in their millions, we absolutely certain of a clear victory. ”

[IN PICTURES] Volunteers and supporters of the ANC are in high spirits at the Lekhis Sports Ground in Greytown, Inkosi Bambhatha region, in anticipation of ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa’s arrival. The electrifying atmosphere conveys one clear message: Victory is certain!… pic.twitter.com/Jmqbmaw90L — African National Congress (@MYANC) May 17, 2024

Ramaphosa also says the donations received by the ANC enable it to campaign for the elections across the country.

The ANC has declared close to R17 million to the IEC that was donated to it between January and March 2024.

The ANC President says there is nothing untoward with political party donations as the law allows it.

“The law allows any political party to be able to receive donations from whomsoever and it is really in the end the choice of those who would want to support political parties where they would want to put their money. So, we have always relied on real vast amount of people and organisations to support our work and as it is now that’s precisely what is happening.”

2024 Elections | ANC President Ramaphosa thanks party supporters in Greytown, KZN: