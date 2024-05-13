ATM calls for ZANU-PF to be barred from observing 29 May polls

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is calling for Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) to be barred from observing the May 29 elections.

The party says this is because of the nature of the relationship ZANU-PF has with the African National Congress (ANC).

The party’s leader Vuyo Zungula has written to the Electoral Commission (IEC) after the ANC invited ZANU-PF to observe the upcoming elections.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has asserted that ZANU-PF won’t interfere with the electoral process.

“The relationship between the two parties has been documented to an extent that, in the middle of a global pandemic where no one was moving from one country to the other, there was a strange phenomenon of an airplane [from] South Africa which chartered members of the ANC [and] was used for private use to go and meet with ZANU-PF. They go to those extents when they want to meet”, said Zama Ntshona, ATM spokesperson.

We reject ZANU-PFs involvement in the elections. We can’t allow a party with a long history of stealing elections to assist the ANC which has a rich history of corruption. pic.twitter.com/nCNuzaPTeO — Vuyo Zungula MP 🇿🇦 (@ZungulaVuyo) May 10, 2024

