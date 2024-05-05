Zuma must comply with ANC’s disciplinary processes: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa says if former President Jacob Zuma maintains that he remains a member of the party he should comply with its disciplinary processes.

The ANC has notified Zuma, who is also the leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, to attend a disciplinary hearing that had been scheduled for Tuesday at its headquarters for his involvement with the MK party.

The hearing is expected to be postponed until after the elections.

Zuma is accused of contravening the ANC Constitution.

Ramaphosa was speaking on the sidelines of his campaign trail at Nomzamo in Strand outside Cape Town.

He says the DC is a result of numerous transgressions by Zuma.

Ramaphosa says, “We have got to do things within processes of the ANC, not be arbitrary…and deal with people like him and regulations are quite clear, implement the Constitution to the letter and that is exactly what we are going to do.”

“The disciplinary committee operates its own processes, so we will see how far they are able to go with this. All those issues are being looked at,” he adds.

VIDEO | ANC President Ramaphosa on a campaign trail in Cape Town: