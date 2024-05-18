Ramaphosa hits out at those who predict ANC below 50%

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has hit out at naysayers who believe that the party will attain less than 50% in the upcoming elections.

Ramaphosa says he is confident that the ANC will get a clear majority in the upcoming national elections.

The ANC president made the comments on Saturday in Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal, where he is currently campaigning for his party.

“There are those who don’t like to see us winning. I want on the 29th of May, to show them that the boss in KZN is ANC. I want them to see clearly that the ANC is ruling, and is going to rule in South Africa. Like it or not.”

Ramaphosa has urged the more than 27 million registered voters to take responsibility for their future by ensuring they vote on the 29th of May.

2024 Elections | ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa on the campaign trail in Greytown, KZN

Some of the over 76 000 South Africans living abroad have already started voting.

Special votes will take place on the 27th and 28th of May. More than one point six million voters have been approved for special votes.

Ramaphosa further urges various stakeholders and political parties to ensure the country has credible elections.