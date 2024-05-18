Kutlwanong residents hopeful ANC will fulfill it’s promises

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Some Kutlwanong residents at Odendaalsrus in the Free State say they hope, the African National Congress (ANC) will start fulfilling its promises, as this year’s elections coincide with the country’s 30-years of democracy.

Residents raised their concerns during former Deputy President of the ANC Kgalema Motlanthe’s campaign trail in the province.

Motlanthe visited the Lejweleputswa District comprising towns such as Welkom and Odendaalsrus.

The former Deputy President of the ANC, Comrade Kgalema Motlanthe, is leading a pivotal voter engagement campaign in ward 10 Matjhabeng in the region of Lejweleputswa, alongside the ANC NEC Member and Deployee to the Free State, Comrade

Fébé Potgieter. This significant campaign… pic.twitter.com/lGodUq9bM9 — ANC Free State (@ANCFS) May 18, 2024

Residents raised some of the issues that are affecting the community such as unemployment, lack of housing and social ills. Motlanthe’s presence reassured residents that their needs will be addressed.

“I’m very happy especially since he promised to build me a house which is what I need and I believe he will do it,” says a resident.

“This year’s elections are coinciding with 30-years of democracy, yet we still have the very same issues occurring repeatedly. So I’m not really confident. But we’ll see post the elections if they will roll out these programmes and they implement them because what matters the most is the implementation phase,” adds another resident.

It’s been over a year since Motlanthe visited the province. He says his interaction with residents is evident that a majority of them will vote for the ANC.

“So far, what I’ve heard from the residents themselves have been very positive, it gives me lots of confidence and it heartens me when the residents are familiar with their local councilor, because it means that indeed whatever concerns that they have, they have a direct channel to communicate that.”

The ANC in the Free State says their campaign trail has become aggressive. The party is warning those they believe undermine them, that the election results is going to shock them.

“We’re going to make a miracle. People who undermine the might of the ANC will see the rise of this elephant. It will trample them to an extent that they will then begin to have some doubts as to the authenticity of the election outcome. Come the 29th the ANC will emerge victorious. There is a positive reception from the people, they even indicate that they will defend their own ANC.”

Motlanthe further stated that they plan to conduct more door-to-door campaigns every six months after the elections, to provide progress reports to residents.