NFP takes action against members over financial mismanagement

The National Freedom Party (NFP) says it has taken action against all its members at a leadership level for their failure to manage the financial books of the organisation properly.

It blamed certain individuals for bringing the party into disrepute.

The party has confirmed that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) did not give it the necessary political funds due to the failure of the party to provide proper audited financial statements.

The commission revealed in its annual report for the 2022/2023 financial year that NFP was one of the four parties who did not receive funding.

“The NFP has acted accordingly and we have held those responsible accountable for what they have done. But over and above that to ensure that there is a smooth running of finances of the party going forward, the party has hired new service providers in this instance. We have employed the services of a new auditing firm that is going to audit our finances from the previous financial years right up to 2023 to 2024, because we want to ensure each and every cent that we receive from the IEC is accounted for. At this stage, one must apologise, not only to NFP members, for bringing the party to disrepute by failing to submit, but to the people of this country,” says NFP member Canaan Mdletshe.