Plettenberg Bay, in the Garden Route, hosted a Women’s Day event focused on cannabis and women’s health.

The event follows the weekend’s Garden Route Cannabis Expo, which highlighted the importance of cannabis and its by-products.

The all-female panel at the event included medical experts, growers and product producers.

Cannabis clinician, Dr Shiksha Gallow, spoke about her research of replacing opioids with cannabis.

“ So what we are looking at is replacing opioids with medical cannabis. We’ve got a huge problem with overdose and death because what happens is if you take opiods for your pain. Over a period of time, you reach tolerance and what happens is you have to take more and more and you get addicted to it and then you can die from it because it’s such a dangerous medicine. So what we found is cannabis helps with chronic pain management and we are proving it now within the South African population,” says Gallow.

