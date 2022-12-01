The anticipated release of Polish immigrant and murder convict Janusz Walus has been halted. This is according to a statement released by the Justice, Constitutional Development and Correctional Services Department.

The Constitutional Court earlier granted him parole after it found that the decision by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola not to release him on parole was irrational and unconstitutional.

The department says an agreement has been reached with his lawyers that the Walus parole issue will be finalised once he has received medical care.

He was stabbed by a fellow inmate earlier this week. Walus was convicted and imprisoned for the assassination of the South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Chris Hani in 1993.

He’s currently receiving medical treatment in the prison’s health facility.

VIDEO: SACP wants Janusz Walus kept behind bars: Dr. Sithembiso Bhengu

Cabinet respects ConCourt decision

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says the Cabinet respects the Constitutional Court judgment on the release of Walus.

Gungubele says during Wednesday’s meeting, Cabinet was briefed on the circumstances that led to the decision to release Walus on parole.

Gungubele says government respects the Constitutional Court’s decision.

“We understand the pain, but at the end of the day, the future of this country lies again in the respect for the law. Because there is only one thing that connects us to the minimal all of us, it’s law, there is a lot of others that connect us, but the bottom-line connector of us is law. It is the least thing you can undermine, so because of the apex court has made a decision, Cabinet respects that.”