Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has confirmed that Polish immigrant and convicted murderer, Janusz Waluś, will be released on parole as soon as he is discharged from hospital.

Waluś was stabbed, allegedly by a fellow inmate at Kgosi Mampuru Prison earlier this week, and is currently receiving medical treatment.

He was convicted and imprisoned for the assassination of South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Chris Hani in 1993.

The Constitutional Court granted him parole after it found that Lamola’s decision not to release him on parole was irrational and unconstitutional.

Lamola says the court’s decision will be honoured.

“We have always been committed to respecting the ConCourt decision. We are pained by the decision. We will comply with the order and we were intending on complying. Unfortunately, an incident where he was stabbed did happen.”

He adds: “He is still in hospital but he is stable and we are hopeful that he will be discharged soon. As soon as he is discharged we have committed to his lawyers that we will respect the ConCourt decision to release him, painful as it is.”

VIDEO: Justice Minister Ronald Lamola on Janusz Waluś’s release