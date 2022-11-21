The Constitutional Court has ordered the Justice Department to grant former SACP general-Secretary Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Walus parole.

Walus approached the Apex Court to ask for a review and to overturn Minister Ronald Lamola’s refusal to grant him parole.

This was Walus’ fifth attempt to get parole since his first application in 2011.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo read out the unanimous judgment.

“The decision of the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services made in March 2020, rejecting the applicant’s application for parole, is reviewed and set aside. The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services is ordered to place the applicant on parole on such terms and conditions, as he may deem appropriate and to take all such steps as may need to be taken to ensure that the applicant is released on parole within 10 calendar days from the date of this order.”

[Strong Language] Limpho Hani, wife of Chris Hani reacts to the ConCourt’s decision to grant Hani’s killer, Janusz Walus parole. Mam’uHani says, referring to CJ Zondo’s ruling “In South Africa they are gods, what they say goes, you know about karma,I give them two years.” pic.twitter.com/1PySKidJa0 — SABC News (@SABCNews) November 21, 2022

Human rights lawyer Richard Spoor earlier accused the authorities of double standards in the way they have handled Walusz’s parole application.

Spoor says Walusz’s multiple parole applications have been rejected despite being a model prisoner.

“He’s undergone counselling, he’s apologised, abandoned his ideology, a far right-wing ideology. It’s very difficult to give every other example of his conduct. There’s nothing to suggest that he hasn’t told the truth. Two people were arrested, two people were convicted, him and Clive Derby-Lewis. Derby-Lewis was released on his death bed. To ask somebody to tell the truth because of a conspiracy theory and to insist that there’s something bigger behind this, that I don’t think has been a serious argument.”

