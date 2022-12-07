The South African Communist Party (SACP) has expressed its disappointment at the release of Janusz Walus, the killer of former SACP General Secretary Chis Hani on parole on Wednesday.

Last month, the Constitutional Court ordered that Hani’s killer be released on parole within 10 days. But his release was delayed after Walus was stabbed by another inmate.

For the past two weeks the SACP has been leading protest marches against the release of Walus at different courts including the Constitutional Court.

Speaking at another march outside the High Court in Polokwane, SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo says despite his release on parole, they will push ahead with their court challenges to have justice for the Hani family and the people of South Africa.

VIDEO: SACP vows to challenge Janusz Walus parole

Last week, the Congress of South African Trade Unions said the imminent release of Walus is a painful moment for most South Africans.

Walus has recovering in hospital until his release on Wednesday, after he was stabbed in prison at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility in Pretoria.

He was due to be released last week Thursday after being granted parole by the Constitutional Court – but his hospitalization for the stabbing forced the delay.

Beloved figure

According to Cosatu’s parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks, “Chris Hani was a beloved figure, not just for the alliance, for the ANC, for Cosatu, and so forth, he was a beloved figure for the entire country. He represented our best hopes and aspirations- embodied our greatest virtues.”

“I think most of us can remember where we were that day in 1993- on that Easter weekend when he was brutally murdered- when he was calling for peace in this country, when he had a huge contribution to make.” Parks further adds.