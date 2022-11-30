The Correctional Services Department says it is investigating an incident in which an inmate stabbed convicted murderer, Janusz Walus at the Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria.

The department says Walus, who was wounded and admitted to the prison hospital, is in stable condition. The stabbing comes just days after the Constitutional Court ruled that Walus be released on parole by Friday. The Apex Court ruled that Justice Minister Ronald Lamola’s decision to deny the Polish immigrant parole was irrational.

Walus gunned down the former SACP general-secretary Chris Hani in 1993, pushing South Africa to the brink of a civil war.

The department has condemned the stabbing incident.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo, “Our healthcare officials are attending to him and we can state that he is currently stable and every necessary care will be afforded to him. It is alleged that inmate Walus was stabbed by another inmate from the same housing unit. Stabbing and other forms of disturbances are serious offences which are not warranted in a correctional setup hence the department will investigate this particular case to the fullest.”

Nxumalo sheds more light on the incident:

Meanwhile, members of the ANC-led tripartite alliance are expected to lead a protest on Thursday against the release of Walus.

The judgment has been denounced in some quarters.