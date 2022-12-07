The killer of Chris Hani, Janusz Walus, has been officially placed on parole after he was discharged from an unnamed hospital where he was receiving treatment after being stabbed by a fellow inmate last week.

Walus will be on parole for the next two years.

A statement by the Justice and Correctional Services Ministry says Walus has been a polarising figure in South African society. It says previous denials of parole were not motivated by revenge but were in the interests of justice.

The Constitutional Court ruled last month that Walus should be released within 10 days. Polish immigrant Walus shot and killed SACP leader Chris Hani on the eve of democracy in April 1993.

Ministerial spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri explains: “In placing the offender on parole, Minister Lamola has said, our parole system is not a once-off license for accountability and neither does it nullify the sentence of verdict of a court of law. It is a system that ensures that people who are released back into society continues into society through morality.”

