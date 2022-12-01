Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says the Cabinet respects the Constitutional Court judgment on the release of Janusz Walus, the killer of the former SACP secretary-general Chris Hani.

Gungubele says during Wednesday’s meeting, Cabinet was briefed on the circumstances that led to the decision to release Walus on parole.

Walus is currently in hospital after an inmate in the Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Pretoria stabbed him ahead of his release.

Gungubele says government respects the Constitutional Court’s decision.

“We understand the pain, but at the end of the day, the future of this country lies again in the respect for the law. Because there is only one thing that connects us to the minimal all of us, it’s law, there is a lot of others that connect us, but the bottom-line connector of us is law. It is the least thing you can undermine, so because of the apex court has made a decision, Cabinet respects that.”

PROTESTS AGAINST RELEASE OF WALUS

Gungubele’s statement comes after a number of protests against this court judgment, which saw the ANC, SACP and COSATU marching to the Constitutional Court and the EFF to the offices of the Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in Midrand.

They have all denounced the court’s decision.

SACP wants Janusz Walus kept behind bars: Dr. Sithembiso Bhengu: