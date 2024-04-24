Gungubele praises Ramusi’s appointment as Icasa chair

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Communication and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele says the appointment of Mothobi Ramusi as Chairperson of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) is an important step towards ensuring that the regulatory body continues to meet essential targets in programmes.

These include the second phase of the Broadcasting Digital Migration and Analogue Switch Off.

Ramusi who was sworn in at a ceremony held in Centurion has held executive positions in the information, communications technology and satellite industries.

His term as chairperson begins in May.

The Department’s Spokesperson Hitekani Magwedze says, “Minister Gungubele is confident in Councillor Ramusi and the council he leads to support Icasa in its mandate to regulate telecommunications, broadcasting and postal industries in the public interest.”

ICASA is pleased to announce that Councillor Mothibi Ramusi has been sworn-in as the 6th Chairperson of ICASA, at a ceremony held at the ICASA Head Office, in Centurion. pic.twitter.com/AHH0JViyNo — ICASA (@ICASA_org) April 22, 2024