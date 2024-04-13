Chris Hani described as a brave leader

Reading Time: 2 minutes

South African Communist Party Deputy (SACP) Chairperson Thulas Nxesi has described the late party secretary, Chris Hani, as a great and brave leader. Hani was assassinated by Polish immigrant and right-wing extremist, Janus Walusz at his Boksburg home, Gauteng, on the 10th of April in 1993.

The party has held Hani’s 31st commemoration in Modimolle, Limpopo.

The commemoration started with a wreath laying at the gravesite of the late provincial SACP leader, Teenage Monama, in Modimolle.

The leadership of the SACP and the Alliance joined the family of the late Cde Teenage Monama, SACP limpopo Provincial Chairperson, in laying wreaths at his graveside in Modimolle, Limpopo. This is a prelude to the commemoration rally in remembrance of Cde Chris Hani. pic.twitter.com/n7GgE3sVut — SACP (@SACP1921) April 13, 2024

Nxesi says Hani was the most popular leader after Nelson Mandela.

“You know, the great leader which we’re talking about Chris Hani, he is known for his bravery, he is known for mobilising the youth behind him. By the way, Chris Hani had been declared, just before his death, as the most popular leader in terms of the polls after Madiba. So, it shows the type of leader which we’re talking about.”

Nxesi says this month the party is remembering its heroes: