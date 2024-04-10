SACP reiterates defence of freedom gains in tribute to Chris Hani

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The South African Communist Party (SACP) says defending the gains for freedom that its late general secretary Chris Hani fought for will be a fitting tribute.

This comes as the country marks the 31st commemoration of Hani’s death.

Hani was killed by a Polish immigrant Janus Walusz on this day in 1993.

The party and its alliance partners, the African National Congress, the Congress of South African Trade Unions, and the South African National Civics Organisation will lay wreaths at Hani’s grave at the Thomas Nkobi Memorial Park in Boksburg later this morning.

The event organised by the Ekurhuleni Municipality will also be addressed by government officials.

SACP Spokesperson Dr Alex Mashilo says that as much as they celebrate the achievements of the democratic government, they acknowledge that a lot still needs to be done.

“There are certain things that Chris Hani wanted to see. In defining socialism in simple terms, he said it is about housing for the people, health for the people, and education for the people. We know that millions of our people benefitted from homes built and allocated to them for free by the state. In 1994, we had approximately 8.9 million people who were employed and in 2023, we had 16.7 million people who are employed – that is a huge increase. These are the things that we will be reflecting upon. We need to defend our democratic gains; this is how we want to remember Chris Hani.”

VIDEO | Chris Hani Assassination – The murder that shook South Africa: