DA failed black, coloured communities in W Cape: Manamela

South African Communist Party (SACP) National Executive Committee member, Buti Manamela says the Democratic Alliance (DA) led Western Cape government has failed to develop impoverished black and coloured communities of the province.

Manamela was speaking at the 31st annual commemoration of the death of SACP General Secretary, Chris Hani in Samora Machel, Cape Town.

2024 Elections | SACP election campaign

The party, together with its allies – the Young Communist League, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) – also conducted a door-to door campaign in the area.

Manamela explains, “Essentially showing that the government of the Western Cape does not care of the people of Samora Machel, the people of Khayelitsha, Philippi, greater Philippi in general. And this is my experience over the weekend since I’ve been here and I think it explains why the DA is scared about losing the Western Cape; precisely because it has created pockets of poverty, deepened inequality, lack of development.”