LIVE | 31st Annual Commemoration of Chris Hani’s death

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The widow of the late secretary general of the South African Communist Party (SACP), Limpho Hani, has lashed out at the African National Congress (ANC), saying it has failed her husband and the people of South Africa.

Speaking at the 31st commemoration of Chris Hani’s death at the Thomas Nkobi Memorial Park in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday morning, she says despite the gains made over the past 30 years of the ANC governance, a lot still needs to be done.

Limpho Hani accuses the ANC of lacking the political will to solve the many challenges facing the people of this country.

“The cost of living is high. Transport costs and fuel costs are very high. Why is our government not cushioning the poor from all this cost of living? There no political will from this government and we, black people, remain prisoners of hope in our country.”

Earlier, in a fitting tribute, the SACP said it would defend the gains for freedom fought for by its late general secretary Chris Hani.

Live Stream: 31st Annual Commemoration of the passing of Chris Hani