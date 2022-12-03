The Congress of South African Trade Unions says the imminent release of Chris Hani’s killer – Janusz Walus, is a painful moment for most South Africans.

Walus is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed in prison at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility in Pretoria this week. Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola says Walus is in a stable condition.

He was due to be released on Thursday after being granted parole by the Constitutional Court – but his hospitalization for the stabbing has forced a delay in his release.

Beloved figure

According to Cosatu’s parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks “Chris Hani was a beloved figure, not just for the alliance, for the ANC, for Cosatu, and so forth, he was a beloved figure for the entire country. He represented our best hopes and aspirations- embodied our greatest virtues. ”

“I think most of us can remember where we were that day in 1993- on that Easter weekend when he was brutally murdered- when he was calling for peace in this country, when he had a huge contribution to make.” Parks further adds.