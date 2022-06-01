The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has heard that a witness will testify that a person named Maggie Phiri was seen cleaning liquor on the floor in the house where former goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was shot.

Defence counsel for accused number 5, Advocate Zandile Mshololo has been cross-examining state witness Sergeant Thabo Mosia in the murder trial of the soccer star.

Mosia, a forensic field worker, was grilled about his failure to collect all relevant evidence at the crime scene when he first arrived on the night of the incident at the Vosloorus home of Meyiwa’s girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s home.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the goalkeeper.

Mosia says he did not find any liquor on the floor when he was investigating the scene.

Advocate Mshololo: “There is a witness who made the statement by the name of Gugu Ngubeni, she refers to a person by the name of Maggie Phiri who was seen cleaning liquor on the floor in the house. Did you see any liquor on the floor inside the house?”

Mosia: “No, I did not see any liquor on the floor in the house my Lord.”

‘Kelly Khumalo shot Meyiwa’

Earlier, Advocate Malesela Teffo, who is representing four of the accused men in the Meyiwa murder trial, said he will bring evidence that the goalkeeper was allegedly shot by Kelly Khumalo by mistake.

“Eyewitness will testify that Senzo Robert Meyiwa was allegedly shot by Nonhlanhla Kelly Khumalo by mistake as it’s alleged.”

He added that the same eyewitness will further testify that the firearm used to shoot Meyiwa came with Longwe Twala.

Meyiwa was shot with a revolver

On Tuesday, Advocate Malesela Teffo suggested that the weapon used to shoot Meyiwa was a revolver and not a 9mm pistol as is claimed in the state’s case.

Teffo argued, “There will be a witness called to testify and the testimony will be that Senzo was shot with a firearm reported to be a revolver, not a 9mm. What do you say?”

Mosia responded, “No comment on that my Lord.”

Teffo said the five accused in the Meyiwa murder trial were mere scapegoats and the suspects should be the seven people who were at Khumalo’s mother’s home on the night the soccer star was murdered.

