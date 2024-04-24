Argument ensues between Mnisi, Mogola in Meyiwa trial

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Defence Counsel Charles Mnisi has been warned not to lecture Senzo Meyiwa murder investigating officer Batho Mogola on her duties in court.

Mogola is under cross examination at the High Court in Pretoria where five men are on trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

Mnisi and Mogola got into an argument when Mnisi tried inform Mogola that she is on the stand as an officer of the court.

Mogola says, “I know very well why I’m here. So you don’t have authority to address me on that because I know why I’m here. And you leave the judgment to the judge. The judge is the one who is supposed to make a finding on what I have delivered in this court.”

Mnisi responded by saying, “As you stand there, you stand as an officer of the court. Although you are working for SAPS, you are here to assist the court to come to a correct finding.”

