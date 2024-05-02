State accused of dishonesty in Meyiwa Trial

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has accused the state of not supplying requested documents timeously and not being honest.

On Tuesday, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria adjourned the trial early to allow the defence to study the documents and consult with the accused on additional evidence that the state has supplied.

Five men are on trial for gunning down Meyiwa in October 2014.

Defence counsel, advocate Zandile Mshololo has compared the state’s failure to provide them with the required documents to an ambush.

“I would like to place it on record that this is a trial by ambush my Lord. Yesterday, I had all the day to consult with my client on all the documents that the state is preparing to use. However, the documents were not supplied to me,” adds Mshololo.

“And my Lord what is very bad in this trial is that the state is dishonest with this court. The state is [not] telling the truth that they need time to investigate and compile all the necessary records that are supposed to be supplied to the defence,” she adds.

The video is today’s live stream proceedings