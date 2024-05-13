Home | Home | South Africa LIVE: Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial Image Credits : SABC SABC 13 May 2024, 09:50 [SAST] 🔊 Listen to this Reading Time: < 1 minuteThe Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues at the High Court in Pretoria after a two-week adjournment. Live stream of Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Author SABC View all posts MOST READ RELATED STORIES State accused of dishonesty in Meyiwa Trial 2 May 2024, 12:55 PM State witness in Meyiwa trial to be quizzed about cellphone data 2 May 2024, 6:36 AM Judge Mokgoatlheng disappointed by the absence of defence counsel 26 April 2024, 3:42 PM Witness in Meyiwa trial details collection of DNA evidence 25 April 2024, 12:41 PM