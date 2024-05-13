sabc-plus-logo

LIVE: Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial

Senzo Meyiwa trial graphic
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues at the High Court in Pretoria after a two-week adjournment.

Live stream of Senzo Meyiwa murder trial:

