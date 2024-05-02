State witness in Meyiwa trial to be quizzed about cellphone data

Reading Time: < 1 minute

State witness Gideon Gouws is expected to be cross-examined on cellphone data and records when the Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial resumes in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday morning.

The trial was postponed on Tuesday to allow the defence to consult with the accused.

Five men are on trial for the gunning down of the Bafana Bafana captain at singer Kelly Khumalo’s parental home in Vosloorus east of Johannesburg in October 2014.

The state had earlier confirmed that all outstanding documents were handed to the defence.

The video below is reporting more on the story