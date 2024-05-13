State runs out of witnesses as Meyiwa murder trial resumes Wednesday

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will resume on Wednesday after the state ran out of further witnesses to take the stand.

On Monday, the state submitted bank transactions that prove that accused number one, Muzi Sibiya, was in Gauteng when the Bafana Bafana captain was shot and killed in October 2014.

Sibiya is one of five men on trial at the High Court in Pretoria for Meyiwa’s murder.

Sibiya initially claimed he was not in the province when Meyiwa was murdered but state prosecutor Ronnie Sibanda submitted bank transactions which showed otherwise.

Sibanda listed several cash withdrawals that had taken place in October from Sibiya’s account in various places including the Joburg CBC and Vosloorus, East Rand.

A few were made in Nongoma and Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal during the same period.

He also gave the court exhibits as evidence relating to the bank transactions made by accused number one, Muzi Sibiya and accused number five, Sifiso Ntuli.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng told Sibanda he found it unnecessary to go through 150 pages of transactions particularly when both the accused have admitted to making the transactions.

“If there is an agreement on that it curtails the trial. Maybe I shouldn’t blame the prosecution for not having extra witnesses today,” he said.

Some of the matters to be deliberated in the next court sitting include the testimony by state witness Lieutenant Colonel Gideon Gouws on Standard Bank’s account attributed to accused number five.

However, accused number five has so far disputed this saying he was unaware of the number.

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial | 13 May 2024