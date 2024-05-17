Accused in Meyiwa trial deny communicating day before the murder

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Accused number 5 in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Fisokuhle Ntuli has denied contacting co-accused Mthobisi Mncube a few days before the soccer star was murdered.

The state has submitted 6 cellphone numbers allegedly belonging to Ntuli that were used to communicate with the other accused.

Five men are on trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for the murder of Meyiwa who was shot dead on 26 October in 2014.

Ntuli’s lawyer Advocate Zandile Mshololo cross-examined cellphone data analyst Gideon Gouws.

She has denied that the cellphone number belonged to her client.

“Accused number 5, Mr Fisokuhle Ntuli, denies that the number belongs to him and therefore, he never communicated with accused number 3 during the period of 24 October – January.”

