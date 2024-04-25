sabc-plus-logo

Witness in Meyiwa trial details collection of DNA evidence

The state has called detective Keitumetse Portia Mashele to the stand at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Mashele has confirmed that she was the one responsible for collecting buccal DNA swabs from accused number 2 Bongani Ntanzi – following his arrest on 16 June 2020.

Ntanzi is one of five men on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

Meyiwa was shot dead in 2014, while at Kelly Khumalo’s parental home in Vosloorus on Gauteng’s East Rand.

Mashele says she swabbed both sides of his mouth and then placed the evidence in the kit which was sealed then placed in a forensic bag.

Live stream: Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial

