Judge Mokgoatlheng disappointed by the absence of defence counsel

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has expressed disappointment that one of the defence counsels in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial did not inform him that he would be absent on Friday.

Defence counsel Thulani Mngomezulu sent a letter to the court registrar this morning saying he was unwell. Mngomezulu represents one of the five accused, Muzi Sibiya, on trial for gunning down the Bafana Bafana captain in October 2014.

Judge Mokgoatlheng says information that the defence counsel not being well should have been communicated with him.

“When I say some advocates do not respect judges, people think I’m just being impossible. I made remarks in front of Mr Mngomezulu that you communicate with the judge personally, you don’t communicate via a secretary, you don’t. Because now he is telling us that he will cross-examine when he comes back, and he knows the procedure in court.”

