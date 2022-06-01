Defence counsel for accused one of the four in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial says he will bring evidence that the goal keeper was allegedly shot by his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo by mistake.

Mosia says an eyewitness will also testify that a meeting between senior police officials was held to conceal the crime.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the soccer icon in the Pretoria High Court.

They have all pleaded not guilty to the premeditated murder of the soccer star who was shot at Khumalo’s mother’s house in Vosloorus in 2014.

Eyewitness will testify that Senzo Meyiwa was allegedly shot by Nonhlanhla Kelly Khumalo by mistake as it’s alleged.

The same eye witness will further testify that the firearm used to shoot Senzo came with Longwe Twala and the firearm is a revolver.

Live proceedings below:

