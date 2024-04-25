New witness expected to take the stand in Meyiwa murder trial

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A new witness is expected to take the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the High Court in Pretoria today.

This after the investigating officer in the case, Batho Mogola, concluded her testimony yesterday.

Five men are standing trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana Captain.

Mogola told the court that the alleged mastermind is known to them as Meyiwa’s former girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.

Before adjourning the matter, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng dealt with allegations of threats and intimidation against one of the defence counsels, Thulani Mngomezulu.

“It appears that there were two persons who visited his home in the morning. Very suspicious movements and persons. Fortunately, when they wanted to enter the premises, the dogs barked.”

“And these unknown persons, he suspects they were out to harm or kill him because this is what happens in SA. Mr Mngomezulu as the officer of this court is entitled to all the protection the SAPS can accord to him,” adds Judge Mokgoatlheng.

