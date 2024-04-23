Defence to subpoena singer Kelly Khumalo to Meyiwa trial

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Defence counsel Thulani Mngomezulu says he plans to call singer Kelly Khumalo to the stand in the former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa’s murder trial.

Five men are on trial for Meyiwa’s murder.

He was shot and killed in 2014, while at Khumalo’s parental home in Vosloorus on Gauteng’s East Rand.

Mngomezulu, who represents accused number one, Muzi Sibiya, made the allegations while cross-examining investigating officer Sergeant Batho Mogola that Longwe Twala who was in the house at the time of the shooting is the one who murdered Meyiwa.

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | Kelly Khumalo is one of those brought up in the case

Mngomezulu also plans to have legendary music producer, Chicco Twala, subpoenaed to come to court.

“I will call Kelly Khumalo and request that she be subpoenaed.”

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng: Mr Baloyi is she a witness?

State Advocate George Baloyi: She’s on the state’s witness list. We’ve indicated right from the beginning that we don’t intend to call.

Mngomezulu: My Lord, to include Sello Chicco Twala I will subpoena him, the father of Longwe Twala.

Live stream: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: