The defence lawyer for accused one to four in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Advocate Malesela Teffo, has suggested that the weapon used to shoot the goalkeeper was a revolver and not a nine-millimeter pistol as is claimed in the state’s case.

Five men are on trial for the pre-mediated murder of the goalkeeper who was shot while visiting the home of girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s mother.

The matter has been adjourned until Wednesday.

Forensic expert Thabo Mosia, who collected evidence at the Vosloourus home where the goalkeeper was shot in 2014, was cross-examined earlier today by Teffo at the High Court in Pretoria.

Teffo argued, “There will be a witness called to testify and the testimony will be that Senzo was shot with a firearm reported to be a revolver, not a 9mm. What do you say?”

Mosia responded, “No comment on that my Lord.”

Below is the live stream:

Earlier, Teffo said the five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial were mere scapegoats and the suspects should be the seven people who were at Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s home on the night the soccer star was murdered.

Teffo was zooming in on the contents of the second police dockets, which lists the seven people at the home as suspects.

According to the docket, Longwe Twala, Kelly Khumalo, Gladness Khumalo, Zandi Khumalo, Tumelo Madlala, Mthokozisi Twala and Maggie Phiri are listed as suspects.

The video below is reporting more on the story: