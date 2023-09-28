The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Western Cape have announced their intention to stage a shutdown march next week, calling for the release of impounded taxis.

This decision follows the recent impounding of several taxis by the City of Cape Town as part of a crackdown on unroadworthy vehicles and violations of traffic regulations by taxi operators.

Unathi Ntame, the EFF’s provincial chairperson, outlined the details of the planned march stating, “We will be marching from the Vanguard Mall, starting at the open space next to the N2. From there, we will proceed to the location where the impounded taxis are being held, demanding their immediate release. Some of these taxis have been impounded under what we believe are unfair circumstances.”

Ntame says that while the city authorities cited reasons such as red light violations and failure to use indicators for impounding the taxis, the EFF contends that some of these impoundments were unjust and has called for the immediate release of the affected vehicles.

The shutdown march is expected to draw attention to the concerns of taxi operators and their unions in the Western Cape.

