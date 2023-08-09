Taxi organisation SANTACO in the Western Cape says one of the things that needs to be resolved to ensure the suspension of the stayaway is the impounding of minibus taxis to make up for the many buses, vehicles and trucks that have been torched or damaged since last Thursday when the strike started.

SANTACO is unhappy over the recent introduction of more stringent by-laws affecting public transport in the City of Cape Town.

Provincial chairperson of SANTACO, Mandla Hermanus, says the organisation is still hoping to have a media briefing later today after a meeting with Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga.

Hermanus says they have also attended a prayer service at the St. George’s Cathedral that was called to pray for a solution to the impasse with authorities.

He elaborates on their concerns, “We have this threat that’s hovering over our head that when we go back to operation, 25 vehicles will be impounded for every bus or car that was stoned or damaged during the period of the stayaway, so that thing is still hanging over us. So, we don’t want to send our operators into a lion’s den.”

SABC News reporter Vanessa Poonah updates on the strike: