SANTACO to launch online bookings for long distance travel

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African National Taxi Association (SANTACO) says it plans to launch a new system which will allow commuters to book their seats for long distance trips online.

Taxis are reported to be the most efficient and cost-effective means of transport, especially for long distance travel.

About 30 000 to 50 000 taxis are expected on the countries busiest routes this Easter long weekend.

SANTACO national spokesperson Rebecca Phala says they hope to launch this system by the end of the year.

“We are trialing that system in parts of Gauteng as well as parts KwaZulu-Natal where we’ve got cards that people essentially purchase, and they load them with points and these allow them to essentially pass the que when they get to the taxi ranks. But obviously we’re looking to soon launch a far more sophisticated system which will then allow commuters to book their seats whilst they are still in the comfort of their homes. Similarly to what you would have in the bussing and aircraft business. It’s something that we’re hoping that by the festive season it will be a reality.”