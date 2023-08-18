Taxi umbrella body, Santaco in the Western Cape, says the organisation feels vindicated that their vehicles can only be impounded on the three grounds as per a court ruling.

Santaco embarked on a strike after the city traffic officials used a new bylaw and the national land transportation act to impound taxis for various offenses.

The strike left five people dead and many taxi commuters stranded.

The High Court in Cape Town dismissed Santaco’s interdict application to prevent the city from impounding taxis.

Santaco deputy chair in the province, Nceba Enge says they will now focus on the taxi task team.

“Santaco feels vindicated in its view that minibus taxis can only be impounded on the three grounds agreed upon, which excludes the contravention of any condition imposed on operating licenses, which includes, but it’s not limited to operating off-route, contrary to the position trumpet out by both the Mayor and Mr JP Smith to the public.”

Western Cape taxi strike | Santaco rules out a resumption of strike action: