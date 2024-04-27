ANC determined to gain more support in DA-led Western Cape

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) is determined to gain more support in the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led Western Cape in the upcoming general elections. The party’s national Chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, campaigned in the DA stronghold of Mossel Bay in the Garden Route region.

Mossel Bay is a popular holiday town, but a lack of housing, unemployment and poverty is still rife in the township of KwaNonqaba.

ANC National Chairperson, Gwede Mantashe is leading a door to door campaign at KwaNonqaba in Mossel Bay ahead of next month’s general elections.#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/nEGTLi2lfu — Sphiwe Hobasi (@MrCow_man) April 27, 2024

Resident, Thandiswa Shoto explains: “Here in Kwanonqaba we’re not working as the youth. There are houses there in mountain view, they’re selling the houses there, they’re renting the houses there. So we don’t have houses. We were born here in Mosselbaai. We did register for the houses, but we don’t get the houses. So (some) got their houses, but not all of us.”

Another resident, Ntombekhaya Mbande says Mantashe promised to build houses and fix electricity problems.

“He promised to fix our houses and also the electricity as we are staying at Nyoka Nyoka. He said we must vote for ANC, he’ll build houses because it’s a long time we staying in the squatter camp. He promised us the houses and also fix the electricity.”

The ANC National Chairperson says discussions on the revival of PetroSA was high on the agenda at a stakeholder meeting.

“I was in a meeting with stakeholders. It was the main discussion. We gave them the programme of reviving Petrosa because we must revive it. It’s a typical example of asset stripping. It has collapsed, it has no drill rigs. We must revive it. At least we’ve got a partner we’re going to work with.”

Mantashe is expected to visit the Methodist Church at Thembalethu in George on Sunday.

ANC National Chairperson Comrade Gwede Mantashe interview with SABC on the sidelines during a Door-to-Door campaign in Ward 1 of KwaNonqaba, Mosselbay.#LetsDoMoreTogether#VoteANC#VoteANC2024 pic.twitter.com/qpWehcUa8Q — African National Congress (@MYANC) April 27, 2024