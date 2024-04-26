EFF members decry state of Tshilidzini Hospital during a march

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Vhembe region Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members have marched to the Tshilidzini Hospital outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo. They are complaining about the state of the hospital.

The party’s Vhembe region Chairperson Tshilidzi Matodzi says patients are not receiving appropriate medical care.

The health department is yet to comment.

Matodzi has lamented the poor response of ambulances to emergencies.

“This hospital must be demolished. We need a new hospital. Our elderly people are dying day in and day out. When they are taken for medical checks, we do not have necessary medical practitioners who are well trained.”

“Our community members are complaining about the availability of ambulances. When you call for their service to come to pick up a patient, they do not come. The ambulances that were allocated are not of assistance to the people of Vhembe region,” adds Matodzi.

