Three more bodies of suspected illegal miners have been found at different spots on the Roodepoort farm outside Polokwane in Limpopo.

This brings to four the number of bodies found with gun shot wounds.

On Monday, police discovered the body of an illegal miner tied to a tree with gun shot wounds.

On Tuesday, three more bodies were found at the farm where there is a disused mine shaft.

Police say the deceased are Lesotho nationals.

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says investigations are underway.

“The police in Westernburg outside Polokwane have opened four counts of murder, of [after] bodies believed to be illegal miners were found at different spots at Roodepoort farm, are believed to have been shot dead. Victims were allegedly attacked by unknown suspects next to an illegal mining site.”

“The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage. The provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has ordered a full investigation into the incident,” adds Mojapelo.

Meanwhile, seven more men who have been charged in connection with the gang rape of eight women in West Village, west of Johannesburg in July, will be back in the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

They are charged with multiple counts of rape, sexual assault and robbery with aggravated circumstances.

They will join the seven others who appeared previously.

The accused are part of the 81 suspects arrested a day after the gang rape of the women who were part of a production crew shooting a music video at an abandoned mine dump.

Their legal aid representative told the court they elected not to apply for bail.-Additional reporting by Phumzile Mlangeni

Reactions to the charging of seven people in connection with Krugersdorp gang rape: